Mon Dec 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Four arrested by Rangers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested four suspects in separate raids across the city.

According to a spokesperson for the force, the four suspects who were later identified as Bilal Lodhi, Israr Lodhi alias Shahrukh, Moiuddin alias Naveed Master and Shoaib were arrested in separate raids in Gadap, Korangi and Zaman Town localities. He further said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects and they were later handed over to the local police.

