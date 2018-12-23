LHC CJ inaugurates Judicial Complex

GUJRANWALA: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq Saturday inaugurated the new judicial complex building at Kamoke tehsil.

Addressing the ceremony, the CJ said the new courts at Kamoke would provide speedy justice to the litigants of the tehsil at their doorstep. Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim, Muhammad Farrukh Irfan, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asadullah Faiz, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, District and Sessions Judge Rana Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hussain, CPO Moeen Masood, District Bar Association president Noor Muhammad Miraz and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

414 CRIMINALS ARRESTED IN 2018: District police Saturday claimed to have arrested some 414 criminals involved in heinous crime in 2018.

According to the performance chart that carries the police record from January 1st to December 20, 2018, the district police have busted 60 criminal gangs and recovered Rs 19.4 million and stolen goods worth Rs 60 million, including 210 motorcycles, 33 cars, 39 buffaloes, 10kg charas and other items.

The police have arrested 27 proclaimed offenders (POs), including six by Interpol police.

Two accused were killed during police encounters while police recovered 29 pistols, 3 Kalashnikovs, nine guns and one a rifle from the criminals.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, the police would continue crackdown on criminals in future and no one would be allowed to disturb peaceful atmosphere of the district.

FIA ARRESTS 6 HUMAN TRAFFICKERS: FIA teams Saturday arrested six more human traffickers from different areas. According to FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel, the FIA teams arrested accused Sami Ullah, Nadeem, Muhammad Nazir, Fakhar Abbas, Irfan and Khaliur Rehman from Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala areas.