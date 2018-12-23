Commissioner visits Metro Bus Control Room

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi, Jodat Ayaz visited Metro Bus Command and Control room in Saddar.

Later on he travelled on Metro Bus from Saddar to Liaqat Bagh station. He reviewed subsidised charges at this occasion and further said that Punjab Government has taken revolutionary steps to raise the standard of living of common people and Metro Bus Service is proof of it. This service provides economical, fastest and standard travelling facilities especially to the commuters who travel daily for their jobs or study. Now the responsibility lies on both government department and public to take care of such welfare projects.

He also directed to rectify the petty issues of leakage and seepage being observed in different stations of Metro Bus. He said that all other issues including earthling of stations, installation of fencing, dripping, removing of wooden planks, replacement of tuff pavers and provision of firefighting equipment have been resolved. He also directed Metro Bus Authority to ensure that elevators and escalators at all stations are working properly.

Manager operations Shumaila Mohsin, assistant manager Operations Muhammad Qasim, Assistant Manager Security Shaukat Ali and other concerned officials were also present at this moment.