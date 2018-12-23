Geo Super to telecast all PSL-4 matches live

KARACHI: The Geo Super will telecast all the matches of the Pakistan Super League-4 (PSL-4) as the company which purchased the broadcast rights of PSL-4 season has made Pakistan’s first private sports channel its official broadcaster.

Now the fans of cricket will watch all the matches of PSL-4 live on the Geo Super. While talking to the Geo News, Ahsan Idris, CEO of the company which purchased the broadcasting rights of the event, said today is a big day for them. He said they had an old partnership with the PCB and they had also purchased these rights in 2016.

Ahsan said the PSL has become the second big league of the world due to marketing and managing team of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He said their sharing and partnership with the Geo Sports will lead this league to the new destinations of successes.