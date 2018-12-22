RPO dissatisfied with Faisalabad police performance

FAISALABAD: RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of divisional police for failing in controlling crimes.

Addressing the anti-crime meeting of the regional police here on Friday, the RPO announced to appoint crime fighter SHOs to arrest POs, absconders and diehard criminals. He directed the CPO Faisalabad and the DPOs of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot districts of Faisalabad Region to take stringent measures against the criminals especially against the POs.

He also directed the DPOs to take strict measures against the habitual criminals and arrest the accused involved in kidnapping of small children and abduction of women.

CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan attended the meeting while the DPOs of Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh participated through Video Link. The RPO directed the DPOs to launch a vigorous campaign against the kite flyers and wheelie doers.

Dr Zafar appointed dean of UAF faculty: Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi has been appointed as regular Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday. He is one of the world renowned scientists and educationists and had done valuable research work on camel reproductive health and diseases at the global level. Earlier, he has served as Director Students Affairs and Chief Hall Warden of the varsity.

His area of interest includes diagnosis of different problems associated with buffalo reproductive and find out the remedial measures to overcome these problems.

Reproductive biotechnology e.g. Artificial Insemination Embryo Transfer, in vitro fertilize, use of co-culture system to enhance the growth in vitro fertilized embryos to get maximum benefit from the reproductive potential of this species.

Seminar on financial literacy: A seminar titled ‘National Financial Literacy Programme’ was organised at the Government College Women University, Faisalabad on Friday. The moot was organised jointly by the Asian Development Bank, State Bank of Pakistan and Nexus Women Lions Club.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Sofia Anwar said being Muslims we were interested how to utilize our resources efficiently and sustainably.

She said we had to rear our kids with financial literacy and train them how to deal with trades, how to utilize the resources efficiently, how to invest and how to get benefits from them. Dr Sofia said skills were basic thing and everyone should get knowledge as how we can save and utilize these resources. She stressed the need of create an awareness among the students in this regard. Muhammad Akbar, Salman Shah and Prof Farzana Hashmi also spoke.