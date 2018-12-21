close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
December 21, 2018

IHC grants bail to Faisal Abidi

National

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi on medical ground and order to submit Rs100000 surety bond.

Medical report states that former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi is suffering from multiple illnesses. Abidi is shifted to the hospital after the bail.

Earlier on Wednesday unconditional apology of Abidi regarding his negative remarks against the judiciary was also accepted by Supreme Court.

Former Senator was arrested on October 10 outside Supreme Court when he appeared for the hearing against him regarding anti judiciary remarks made by him.

An FIR was registered against Abidi in the Secretariat Police Station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

