Imran meets Turkish defence minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Defence Minister of Turkey General (R) Hulusi Akar has expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices made in the war against terrorism. Prime Minister Imran Khan received General (R) Akar at Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Thursday.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with Turkey and the people of Pakistan have great respect for President Recep Tayyip Erdo an. “We admire the socio-economic progress made by Turkey under the visionary leadership of President Erdo an,” said the Prime Minister. Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkey relations, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its cooperation with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest including trade and defence cooperation.

General (R) Akar felicitated the Prime Minister on being elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan and conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdo an. He said that the Turkish leadership looks forward to the visit of Prime Minister to Turkey which would help further strengthening of the existing ties between the two countries. General (R) Akar expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices made in the war against terrorism. Regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.