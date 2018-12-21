IHC CJ greets newly elected body of IHCJA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday said that productive discussion and difference of opinion is good for healthy environment.
Justice Minallah said this during a brief chit-chat with the representatives of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA). Chief Justice congratulated the newly elected body of the IHCJA and expressed good wishes for its office bearers. He said the judiciary believes in free media and therefore the issues related to the journalist community should be resolved at through their respective unions. IHCJA on Wednesday elected the office bearers.
