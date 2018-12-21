Judge recuses himself from hearing plea against Basant

LAHORE: Justice Atir Mahmood of the Lahore High Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition challenging the provincial government’s decision to allow Basant celebrations and sent it back to the chief justice for fixation before any other bench. Justice Atir Mahmood refused to hear the petition due to his unavailability at the principal seat of the high court. Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada had filed the petition contending that Basant had never been a celebration, sport or enjoyment rather it had become one of the most potent uncontrollable, violent and terror, which caused loss of human lives in Lahore and other big cities of the province. He said that Basant was an activity in which kite-flying takes place at all hotels, roofs and important places but unfortunately kite-flying is not conducted with simple twine rather with chemical coated twine that is quite detrimental and within the couple of seconds cut throats of a person. He said people, including children riding or travelling on motorcycles, had been the victims of kite-flying as most of them could not survive after the killer twine cut their throats. The lawyer pleaded that the Constitution recognises and ensures movement of individuals freely, fairly, without any fear or obstruction except areas declared prohibited for common person for security reasons, but in this sort of activity the liberty as well as independent movement of all pedestrians as well as motorcyclists would be at stake.

However, he said, the government never implement the rules despite a direction by the Supreme Court. The lawyer asked the court to restrain the provincial government from celebrating Basant in the interest of justice and fair play as it will create chaos and destruction of so many valuable lives, including infant, motorcyclists, pedestrians and others.