Two bodies found

LAHORE: Two people were found dead in different localities of the City on Thursday. In the Chung area, a 35-year-old man was found dead near Jinnah Bus Terminal. Police reached the scene after being informed and identified him as Imran of Pattoki. Police said he died of heart attack. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man, identified as Shahdat, was found dead in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police area. Police are searching for his family. The bodies have been removed to morgue. sacked: Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik has dismissed three traffic wardens from service over long absence without any intimation to the department. The sacked wardens are: Imran, Naveed and Altamish Faheem. The CTO said the negligent officials had no place in the department.