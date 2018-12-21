Uniform accreditation for varsities: PMDC

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) President Justice (R) Shakirullah Jan said that uniform accreditation criteria for universities will be implemented across the board.

He stated this while speaking at a Universal Healthcare Symposium 2018 with theme of “Healthcare for everyone” held here at King Edward Medical University in collaboration with ALUMNI on Thursday.

The main criteria for accreditation consisted of established four essential faculties which include Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Nursing and Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid discussed the health facilities provided by the Punjab government particularly about mother and child health, Health Insaf Card, Emergency Services at Primary Health Care centres. She applauded the KEMU emergency department as it is the first Emergency Department in public sector hospital in Punjab. She said the quality health services will be provided to the ailing humanity across the board. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal highlighted the post graduate training in Pakistan. Dr Ather Saeed (UK) expressed concerns over adverse situation of certain health indicators of Pakistan. Dr Asim Yousaf described the healthcare reforms in KP and said that similar initiative can be implemented in Punjab, Prof Asad Aslam Khan told about programmes of prevention of blindness in Pakistan, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab suggested about the specialist services and developing infrastructures in Punjab.

Prof Zahid Kamal Siddiqui motivated the participants to be part of PM Imran Khan’s Green Pakistan initiative. He told that we have a target to plant 5,000 trees on the premises of KEMU new campus, out of which 1,000 have already been planted.

Christmas event: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), being an organisation of more than 67 percent Christian employees, organised a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at Alhamra Art Council on Thursday.

The ceremony was held to express solidarity with the Christian community, officials said. The event was participated by LWMC acting MD Farrukh Qayyum Butt, religious leaders of the Christian community and the officials of LWMC, Albrayak and Ozpak.

Balanced diet: Ameer Uddin Medical College and Post Graduate Medical College Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has said that balanced diet is a must for healthy human body and proper intake of vitamins and salts has great importance. He said this while addressing a seminar held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences by the Nephrology Department of Lahore General Hospital.