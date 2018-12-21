PSCA officials rewarded

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has rewarded its best performers who bossed their domains in November.

They were awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes in an on-desk ceremony conducted at the PSCA’s Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC3) floor. PSCA MD Malik Ali Amir distributed the certificates and cash prizes among 12 male and 2 female officers from different section of the IC3. PSCA CAO Kamran Khan was also present.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) extended help to 8,562 travellers and reunited nine missing children with their families in the current week. In the ongoing week, PHP extended help to 8,562 travellers. The police also removed 1,703 temporary encroachments.

Punjab Highway Patrol teams reunited nine missing children with their parents. The police impounded 3,653 unregistered vehicles and 15,231 vehicles under different laws.