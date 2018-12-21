close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Govt committed to promotion of education, says Sarwar

National

LAHORE: A private university held its 21st convocation in which Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar graced the ceremony as chief guest here on Thursday at Expo Centre. According to a handout, in the convocation, 1,459 degrees were awarded to graduate students and 84 medals were awarded to the position holders.

The governor said: “We need to focus on our education sector, which will undoubtedly result in prosperity and earn respect among the global community. In this endeavour, everyone should contribute his or her share.” He said the government is committed to the promotion of education. Uplifting standards of higher education and research is therefore priority of the government.

