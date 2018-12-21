close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

Gas supply

Newspost

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to a serious problem which I have been facing for the last six weeks. I live in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Town where gas supply has been suspended for no reason.

I have attempted contacting the relevant authorities multiple times with no response. The higher authorities need to look into the matter and take immediate action to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi

