This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to a serious problem which I have been facing for the last six weeks. I live in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Town where gas supply has been suspended for no reason.
I have attempted contacting the relevant authorities multiple times with no response. The higher authorities need to look into the matter and take immediate action to resolve the issue in a timely manner.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
