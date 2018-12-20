PPP condemns putting name of MPs on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday condemned the government decision to put the names of the elected Parliamentarian—Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir-- in the Exit Control List and termed it as an authoritarian and dictatorial step.

“Putting the names of elected members of Parliament on ECL is an authoritarian and dictatorial step and to stop them from travelling abroad is a negation of basic human rights, civil rights and democratic rights,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson to Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto while condemning the government’s decision to put Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s names on the ECL.

Senator Mustafa Khokhar said this proves that the PTI is working on some different agenda. “PTI wants to target all democratic forces. This will lead to chaos. By placing Dawar and Wazir’s names on ECL, PTI government is behaving like dictators and this is why we say that Imran Khan is a selected Prime Minister,” he said.

He said Imran Khan wants to end the opposition parties and finish democracy but the PPP will not let him turn this country into One-Unit. “We will not let this government impose a one-party rule in Pakistan. Imran Khan should not hide behind institutions. He should own what he is doing,” he said.