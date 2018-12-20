BENAZIR BHUTTO ITF FUTURES: Local hopes dashed as trio crashes

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan players barring British-based Shamael Chaudhry made exit from the men’s singles event of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Tennis Championships that entered quarter-finals stage at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts here Wednesday.

Shamael stayed cool to beat Niklas Johansson (Sweden) 6-3, 6-2 and progress to the last-eight stage.

Shamael, who comparatively was stronger and good in stamina, broke his opponent’s serve at ease to win the match. His down the line and attacking posture had no match for the Swedish player.

Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali Akbar and Muzammil Murtaza, however, were shown the door by their opponents in ruthless fashion.

Aqeel though competed well in the first set against No 2 seed Rio Noguchi (Japan) but could not hang on to make a match out of the pre-finals. The Japanese player won 6-4, 6-2 to progress to yet another Futures quarter-final.

Abid, who have won marathon first round match against Serbian, however found going tough against Ray Ho (Taipei) during his straight sets defeat. The Chinese Taipei player beat Abid 6-2, 6-1 to put curtains on his progress.

Alexis Canter (Britain) made short work of Muzammil Murtaza defeating him 6-4, 6-0. Muzammil, who lacked true stamina, though managed to fight well in the first set, there was no stopping England player in the second in which he did not concede a single point.

All the local players also made exit from the doubles event which entered semi-finals stage.

Results: Men’s singles second round: Kai Wehnelt (GER) bt Chandrill Sood (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) bt Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (RUS) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) bt Niklas Johansson (SWE) 6-3, 6-2; Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Aqeel Khan 6-4, 6-2; Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Worovin Kumthonkittikul (THA) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Ray Ho (TPE) bt Abid Ali Akbar (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Alexis Canter (GBR) bt Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) 6-4, 6-0; Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) bt Hao Yuan NG (SGP) 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s doubles second round: Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (RUS) & Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) bt Shahzad Khan (PAK) & Syed Zohair Raza (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Ti Chen (TPE) & Ray Ho (TPE) bt Ahmed Chaudhry (PAK) & Hao Yuang NG (SGP) 6-0, 6-0; Rio Noguchi (JPN) & Ken Onishi (JPN) bt Abid Ali Akbar (PAK) & Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) 6-3, 6-3; Anton Chekhov (RUS) & Kia Wehnelt (GER) bt Aqeel Khan (PAK) & Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) 6-2, 6-0.

Benazir Bhutto National Ranking Tennis: Ladies’ singles quarter-finals: Ushna Suhail bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob bt Hania Navid 6-1, 6-3; Esha Jawad bt Khunsha Babar 6-3, 6-2; Sara Mansoor bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-3, 6-0.

Boys’ Under-18 singles 2nd round: Sami Zeb bt Rayan Jawad 6-2, 6-3; Nalain Abbas bt Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil bt Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; Musa Chaudhry bt Saim Danish 6-1, 6-2; Abdullah Adnan bt Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Asjad bt Kashan Umar 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Yahya Musa 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-14 singles 2nd round: Taha Aman bt Kashan Umar 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Hamza Roman bt Hamid Israr 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Sami Zeb bt Talha Khan 1-6, 7-5, 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Ahmed Nael 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Boys/girls’ Under-10 singles 2nd round: Jamal Shah bt Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-1; Nabeel bt Saqib Ali 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Roman bt Abdul Basit 4-1, 4-0.