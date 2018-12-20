Faisalabad cricket

FAISALABAD: A friendly cricket match was played between the junior teams of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and MS Cricket Club to commemorate the 4th anniversary of the tragedy of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar. Batting first MS Cricket Club scored 108 runs during the prescribed 25 over. Ali scored half century while Basharat and Hamza Nazir could muster 43 and 21 runs respectively. Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Dilawar and Abdullah Nazir got wickets for MS Cricket Club. Chasing a victory target of 109 runs, the FCCI team was bowled out at only 90 runs. Mohammad Abdullah remained top scorer of the FCCI Junior Cricket team. Addressing on the occasion, Secretary General FCCI, Abid Masood said that friendly fixture was arranged to pay tribute to the young martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to promote consensus in the nation against terrorism.