Sports activities in educational institutions revived

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Wednesday, made a revolutionary decision for the revival of sports activities at educational institutions. It has been made compulsory for every student to take part in at least one game at school or college. In this regard a 5-member committee has been constituted under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Special Secretary Higher Education, Special Secretary School Education will be members. While talking to media at National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the committee, as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will devise a proper mechanism to highlight significance of sports for students. It will also chalk out an appropriate strategy to make at least one game mandatory for every student.