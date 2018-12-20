close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Sports activities in educational institutions revived

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Wednesday, made a revolutionary decision for the revival of sports activities at educational institutions. It has been made compulsory for every student to take part in at least one game at school or college. In this regard a 5-member committee has been constituted under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Special Secretary Higher Education, Special Secretary School Education will be members. While talking to media at National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the committee, as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will devise a proper mechanism to highlight significance of sports for students. It will also chalk out an appropriate strategy to make at least one game mandatory for every student.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports