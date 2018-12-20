PAF, Army enter National Netball final

LAHORE: Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force Wedensday qualified for the final of the National Inter- Department Men Netball Championship 2018 in progress at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, with the collaboration of Pakistan sports Board.

Gohar Raza, Sports Manager, IBA University was the chief guest of the day. On day two, morning session, 1st match was played between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Wapda teams. Pakistan Air Force won the 33-30 goals and got more 2 points, Muhammad Akhtar and Muhammad Zohair Chouhan have shows outstanding performance from Pakistan Air Force. Second Match was played between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Police teams. Pakistan Army won the match by 51-19 goals and got more 2-points. Zahid Khan and Abdul Haque have shows outstanding performance from Pakistan Army.

In the third match played Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Railway teams, Navy won the match 32-12 goals and got 2-points. Nazakat Hussain performed oustanding from Pakistan Navy.

In evening session, 1st match was played between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Police teams. Pakistan Air Force won the match by 45-28 goals and got 2 more points.

2nd match was played between Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Navy teams. Pakistan Wapda won the match by 51-18 goals. The technical official namely Shazia Yousaf, Yasir Javed, Yasmeen Zareen, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada were supervised the matches. On Thursday Pakistan Army play Pakistan Air Force in final at 5 pm while 3rd position match will be played between Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Police 4 pm).