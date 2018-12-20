PM urged setting up LHC bench at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A seven-member delegation of the Faisalabad District Bar Association Wednesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and put forth their demand of early establishment of LHC Bench here.

Talking to media upon their return, DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik said that the lawyers’ delegation urged the premier to order the immediate establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench at Faisalabad to provide speedy and cheaper justice to the locals.

“We informed the PM that the Faisalabad lawyers have rejected the offer of setting up an LHC Registry Branch at Faisalabad. With a population of over 12 million people, Faisalabad is the largest industrial-cum-business hub of the country which pays billions of rupees taxes and levies to the government,” he added. He claimed that the prime minister had promised solving this issue at the earliest after discussing with the LHC chief justice.