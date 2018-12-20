RDA fails to pay 3-month salaries to daily wagers

Rawalpindi Though the financial state of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is sound and stable compared to Wasa, however, its managements has still failed to pay salaries to the daily wage employees since the last three months, creating tension and unrest amongst them.

Talking on condition of anonymity, scores of daily wagers expressed concern and anguish over non payment of monthly salaries to them for the last three months.

The daily wage employees have appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the matter and come to their rescue. The higher authorities in RDA including its Chairman , Director General and Director Finance be directed to take immediate measures for paying three months salaries to them without any further delay, they appealed.

On the other hand, the higher officials in RDA including Director, Aamir Rasheed dealing the cases of daily wage workers said that no employee of RDA is working on daily wages at present. Those who are complaining and levelling allegations were once appointed on work charge basis for a specified time period. The period of their service remains for 89 days. After expiry of 89 days period there services automatically stand to be terminated which is clearly mentioned in the appointment letters given to them at the time of joining service. The director further said that these employees are fully aware of the situation but still working on their own. RDA has nothing to do with them, he clearly stated.