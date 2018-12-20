Nawaz, Asif trying to mislead masses: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said for the purpose of saving looted money, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are trying to mislead the masses but their connivance will go in vain and they have to face the consequences.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception held in his honour here at Lahore Cantonment where ex-MPAs, party leaders and workers were present. He said those who remained in power for more than one time are hiding behind the cover of democracy and whenever they are asked about their assets abroad, hue and cry starts. He said before levelling allegations on the present government someone should look into their own collars. He said that those rejected by the voters in general elections would never again be entertained. He claimed that Imran Khan has already told the masses that Nawaz League and Pakistan People Party are two faces of the same coin.

Abdul Aleem Khan said people know very well about the similarity in the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and both will have to face the same consequences as well. He said compared to the past governments, Imran Khan working hard to solve the problems of the general public and each and every penny would be saved at all costs. He said that new system of Local Bodies in Punjab would bring progress and prosperity in real sense and basic issues would be solved at local level. He thanked for holding reception in his honour and assured to solve all the problems including cleanliness in cantonment area. He said new system is being devised to ensure in time and proper cleanliness in all areas of the city and more companies would be given chance to work in future.