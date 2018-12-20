close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Traffic jam follows engineers’ protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

LAHORE: Hundreds of engineers working in government departments Wednesday staged a rally and a sit-in to protest for improving their service structure.

Under the aegis of Punjab Association of Government Engineers (PAGE), the protesters demanded technical allowance, saying they would fight for engineers’ rights in Punjab. They also stressed for separate service structure for the engineers.

The demonstration led to severe traffic congestion on The Mall and adjoining roads for hours. Vehicular traffic flow was adversely affected on The Mall from High Court Chowk towards Regal Chowk due to protest at Faisal Chowk. Javed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and other leaders demanded of the government introduce technical allowance for engineers on the pattern of other provinces.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore