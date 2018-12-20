Traffic jam follows engineers’ protest

LAHORE: Hundreds of engineers working in government departments Wednesday staged a rally and a sit-in to protest for improving their service structure.

Under the aegis of Punjab Association of Government Engineers (PAGE), the protesters demanded technical allowance, saying they would fight for engineers’ rights in Punjab. They also stressed for separate service structure for the engineers.

The demonstration led to severe traffic congestion on The Mall and adjoining roads for hours. Vehicular traffic flow was adversely affected on The Mall from High Court Chowk towards Regal Chowk due to protest at Faisal Chowk. Javed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and other leaders demanded of the government introduce technical allowance for engineers on the pattern of other provinces.