The tale of a city

Settled on the bank of the River Ravi, Lahore comprises layers of different cultures. Hard working people played an important role in sculpting the face of Lahore. For centuries, Lahore served the Mughal dynasty. It was the same city that welcomed Sufi saints who promoted peace and love in the region. The city is also known as Data ki nagri (the homeland of Data Ganj Bakhsh).

Unfortunately, now, we have lost all of its essence. River Ravi is without water. It has now become the main part of Lahore’s sewerage system. The City of Gardens has converted into a concrete jungle. Wide and signal-free roads have diminished pedestrians’ presence. Commercial plazas have taken over communal spaces. Gated communities are making fun of the poor. The fast moving life has left all social norms behind and given birth to a materialistic and artificial society. Sectarian divisions have strengthened their roots in this Data ki nagri. We all failed our city. We are responsible for taking away the soul of our beloved city. It’s time we worked to make our city liveable and peaceful.

Afnan Ahmed

Lahore