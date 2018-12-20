Humam, Hamza win silver in US Junior Squash Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Humam Ahmad and Hamza Khan won silver medals in the US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Wednesday.

Humam Ahmad lost to Rohan A Gondhi from India 4-11, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10, 9-11 in the final of under-13 category.

Similarly, Mohammad Hamza Khan was beaten by Carney Tedd from the USA 11-7, 8-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the final of under-15 category.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was not happy with refereeing in the finals.

“PSF has raised its concerns on refereeing during the finals of US Junior Squash Championship,” the federation stated on its official Twitter account.

In another tweet, PSF stated that “both the finalists (Humam and Hamza) informed PSF that refereeing was not up to the mark and had flaws”.

“These players have protested against poor refereeing during the event and requested US Squash that the refereeing standard should be improved in future to save players from any further loss.”