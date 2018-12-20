14th Karachi International Book Fair begins tomorrow

More than 100 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the 14th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) which begins on Friday (tomorrow).

This was announced by KIBF Convener Owais Mirza Jamil and Aziz Khalid, the chairman of Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association at a press conference on Wednesday. Minister for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the book fair which will be held from December 21 to December 25.

KIBF Convener Jamil expressed his gratitude to the publishers and booksellers for their participation in the fair and the KIBF Managing Committee for their untiring efforts to make the event possible. He hoped that this year as in the past, a record-breaking number of visitors would participate.

Khalid stressed that this edition will be remarkable and distinctive as efforts are being made to establish an effective working relationship with key international book fairs leading towards an exchange of professional expertise for highlighting the importance of book fairs at the national and international level.

“Fairs are not only book exhibits any more. International book fairs are very important forums not only for publishers but also for the government agencies/missions as an effective tool for diplomacy,” he said. “Also underlined is the commitment to the propagation of knowledge by highlighting the values of humanism and ethics that promote tolerance, discussions and openness to others in a civilized society.”

He added that KIBF aims to motivate the nation’s youth and students to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically, literary-wise and culturally flourishing future.

According to Khalid, 500,000 people are expected to visit the 14th KIBF. Various book launchings and book release ceremonies will also be held for notable writers during the fair as well as contests in drawing, recitation, extempore speech and quizzes for kids.

According to a press statement released, the KIBF has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan’s largest consumer/trade fair since its inception in 2005.

The event brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic/international publishers, booksellers, librarians and institutional customers on a single platform. Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, UAE and other countries are attending the international event this year. More than 330 stands would display books on all subjects to discerning readers including vast numbers of families, and book lovers from all over the country, it added.