NIT expands branch network

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has established a new branch in Gujrat, increasing its network to 24 across 16 cities of Pakistan with the objective of expanding its outreach to investors, an announcement said on Wednesday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Manzoor Ahmed, MD NIT, Gujrat, said the Trust had embarked on a massive marketing and selling plan. “Under the plan more branches, sales counters and sales force will be launched to facilitate and promote sales of NIT Units, besides creating awareness about the mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in Pakistan,” Ahmed added.

Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Head of Marketing NIT, said the new branch would enable the unit holders of NITL and the prospective clients near and around the vicinity of Gujrat City, to have an easy access to NIT products and facilities.

The statement added that NIT Fund size had grown to around Rs90 Billion invested in over 380 listed companies.