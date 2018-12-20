close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

NIT expands branch network

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has established a new branch in Gujrat, increasing its network to 24 across 16 cities of Pakistan with the objective of expanding its outreach to investors, an announcement said on Wednesday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Manzoor Ahmed, MD NIT, Gujrat, said the Trust had embarked on a massive marketing and selling plan. “Under the plan more branches, sales counters and sales force will be launched to facilitate and promote sales of NIT Units, besides creating awareness about the mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in Pakistan,” Ahmed added.

Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Head of Marketing NIT, said the new branch would enable the unit holders of NITL and the prospective clients near and around the vicinity of Gujrat City, to have an easy access to NIT products and facilities.

The statement added that NIT Fund size had grown to around Rs90 Billion invested in over 380 listed companies.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business