December 19, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 19, 2018

LHC bans washing cars with hosepipes to conserve water

National

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday imposed a ban on washing of cars with hosepipes and directed that vehicles be washed with buckets of water instead.

Justice Shahid Karim issued a written order on a petition filed by Haroon Farooq to conserve water and stop its wastage.

In its written order, the LHC directed the Lahore Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency to impose a ban on service stations from using hosepipes for washing cars.

The LHC has also directed households to wash cars using buckets of water.

Further, it has called for an awareness campaign on the ban on using hosepipes to wash cars and for the Punjab government to apprise the court regarding measures to conserve water and stop its wastage.

The court has also sought a detailed report from all housing societies in this connection during the next hearing.

