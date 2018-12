10 schoolchildren injured in road accident

NANKANA SAHIB: Ten schoolchildren sustained injuries in a road accident near Sandrana Bypass, Warburtton, on Tuesday. A school van was carrying children to Warburtton from Jogi village when it overturned because of overspeeding. As a result, ten students, including Aliza, Faiza, Raheela, Muhammad Hussain, Yaseen, Aftab and Ali Hamza suffered injured and were taken to a hospital.