Cricket Ireland offer contracts to women for first time

DUBLIN: In a major development, the Board of Cricket Ireland is set to provide their women’s senior team professional contracts for the first time ever.
The decision was announced via a press release after the recently-concluded Board meeting on December 12. Cricket Ireland’s Chief Executive Warren Deutrom was pleased with the move and said that it was a step in the right direction. “We are delighted to become one of a very select number of sports in Ireland to offer professional contracts to women players. It has been an ambition of ours for a number of years, and we now find ourselves in the position to push ahead with this much-needed improvement to our sport,” remarked Deutrom. “The professionalism shown by our senior women’s team during preparation, qualification and performance at the recent ICC T20 World Cup was a demonstration that this side of our sport is ready to progress and grow.” The Ireland men’s team have showcased steady progress over the years, eventually gaining Test status in 2017.
