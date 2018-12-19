close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 19, 2018

It’s a luxurious life

Newspost

December 19, 2018

This refers to the news report ‘No urgency in going for IMF bailout: Asad’ (December 16) and ‘China may park $ 2 billion in Pakistan reserves this month’ (December 17). On one hand, the government is begging friendly countries for financial help and is in talks with the IMF for a bailout but is apparently upset with the harsh conditions being proposed as per media reports. On the other hand, it is squandering borrowed precious dollars on the import of luxury goods. This speaks volumes about the government’s austerity policy, which is touted as the corner stone of the PTI’s agenda. Is there any difference between this government and previous ones? The talk of creating a welfare state, so often repeated by the PM, comes out as a hoax, despite the best of the intentions. The incumbent government needs to engage the country’s eminent economists to manage the economic affairs. The public is waiting for the time when the axe of austerity would be applied on the import of luxury and non-essential foreign good, which is eating our scarce reserves.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost