No clean chit for KP chief minister, says NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday refuted the claim of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan that he had been given a clean chit in Malam Jabba forest land lease case. “The NAB did not give any kind of chit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the Malam Jabba forest land lease case,” said spokesman for the NAB in a statement.

Mehmood Khan appeared before the Combined Investigation Team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB where he recorded his statement and responded to the investigators’ queries. Talking to the media after his appearance before the investigators, Mehmood claimed that NAB had given him a clean chit, as they were satisfied with his answers.

The NAB spokesman, however, made it clear that the Combined Investigation Team was dissatisfied with Mehmood Khan’s statement and he would be summoned again.