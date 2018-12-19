Muslim FC hold SNGPL to goalless draw

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The match between Chaman’s Muslim FC and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) ended in a goalless draw in connection with the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Tuesday.
Both sides tried their best to score goals, but their frontline squandered a few solid chances that left them to share only one point each.Muslim FC moved to 17 points from 20 matches. SNGPL stretched their tally to 13 from 19 appearances.
