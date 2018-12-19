close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 19, 2018

Royal FC win Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4

Sports

P
PPI
December 19, 2018

KARACHI: Royal FC won the eight-team Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4 on the basis of better goal difference after their final against FC Thunderbolts ended in a goalless draw at WAPDA Ground in Hyderabad.Both teams have qualified for next year’s Hyderabad Intra City Championship.

Shahbaz Ali Solangi of Royal FC and Noroz Noji of FC Thunderbolts were adjudged the Best Players of the League. The Best Goalie award went to Abid Memon of Royal FC.Leisure Leagues has established an impressive infrastructure where top performing teams from its several leagues and tournaments, held in their respective cities, qualify for intra-city leagues. The champion side of the intra-city leagues, held in different cities of the country, qualify for leisure leagues national finals.

The winners of the national finals get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the country in the Socca World Cup, which saw its inaugural edition held in Portugal earlier this year. Lahore’s ICAW qualified for the mega event after going through the Leisure Leagues qualification process.It featured in the tournament against top football playing nations and also won the ‘Fair Play’ award.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports