Royal FC win Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4

KARACHI: Royal FC won the eight-team Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4 on the basis of better goal difference after their final against FC Thunderbolts ended in a goalless draw at WAPDA Ground in Hyderabad.Both teams have qualified for next year’s Hyderabad Intra City Championship.

Shahbaz Ali Solangi of Royal FC and Noroz Noji of FC Thunderbolts were adjudged the Best Players of the League. The Best Goalie award went to Abid Memon of Royal FC.Leisure Leagues has established an impressive infrastructure where top performing teams from its several leagues and tournaments, held in their respective cities, qualify for intra-city leagues. The champion side of the intra-city leagues, held in different cities of the country, qualify for leisure leagues national finals.

The winners of the national finals get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the country in the Socca World Cup, which saw its inaugural edition held in Portugal earlier this year. Lahore’s ICAW qualified for the mega event after going through the Leisure Leagues qualification process.It featured in the tournament against top football playing nations and also won the ‘Fair Play’ award.