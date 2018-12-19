Rupee inches down

The rupee was little changed on Tuesday in the absence of any triggers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.93 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 138.92 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the currency gained 40 paisas to close at 139.80 against the greenback, compared with 140.20/dollar in the previous session. Dealers said investor sentiment remained bearish on account of dismal foreign investment data issued by the central bank on Monday.