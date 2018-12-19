close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Rupee inches down

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

The rupee was little changed on Tuesday in the absence of any triggers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.93 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 138.92 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the currency gained 40 paisas to close at 139.80 against the greenback, compared with 140.20/dollar in the previous session. Dealers said investor sentiment remained bearish on account of dismal foreign investment data issued by the central bank on Monday.

