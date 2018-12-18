AJK president denounces massacre of over 15 Kashmiri youths in Pulwama

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly denounced the abhorrent and ruthless killing of innocent people by the brutal Indian occupation forces including 15 youths in a village of Palwama district in Occupied Kashmir (IOK) during last two days.

“India wants to frighten people of Occupied Kashmir and weaken their freedom sentiments, but she will never succeed in its evil designs.

The latest wave of brutalities against the innocent people is nothing but a state sponsored terrorism,” President Masood Khan said late Sunday while reacting over the cold blooded killing of over 15 people and wounding scores of others in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

Terming the Pulwama massacre by Indian occupation forces as grave violation of the human rights, he said gruesome act of terror has unveiled brutal face of India. It is high time that the United Nations must intervene and establish a commission of inquiry in light of the recommendation by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt Indian state sponsored terrorism, he demanded.

“If international community fails to act swiftly, the concept of human rights, respect for humanity and human dignity will be left irrelevant. The United Nations is duty bound to protect the human rights of the people all over the world and Kashmir is no exception,” he emphasized.

Paying rich tributes to those who have offered supreme sacrifices of their lives in IOK, President Masood said the sacrifices of precious human lives would not go waste and their struggle for freedom and justice would crown with success one day.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of scores of those injured in the brutal forces actions. The AJK president said that Pulwama massacre has exposed once again the false claims of rulers in New Delhi that everything is normal in Kashmir.

The fact is that death, destruction and playing havoc with the precious human lives of the people is norm in Kashmir for long.