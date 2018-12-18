China, Pak, Afghan dialogue successful: spokesperson

BEIJING: The tripartite dialogue held in Kabul last week between foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan has been successful, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying here on Monday.

“ We are willing to continue to maintain close communication with the two countries and implement the consensus, reached during the meeting,” she said while speaking at weekly news briefing.

The spokesperson referred to media's talks by the Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he had after attending the meeting. The FM introduced the six-point consensus reached at the China-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Firstly, the three sides agreed to make use of the foreign ministers' dialogue and relevant mechanisms to strengthen coordination and communication in planning and promoting trilateral cooperation in various fields.

Secondly, amid important opportunities in Afghanistan's reconciliation process, the three sides are willing to strengthen coordination and push for the Taliban's early return to the negotiation table and reintegration into mainstream politics.

Afghanistan is willing to continue push forward the peace plan and push for the resume of peace talks, while China and Pakistan firmly support the Inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

Thirdly, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to further improve bilateral ties, implement the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, boost positive interactions in political, military, economic and security fields, handle disputes through friendly consultation.