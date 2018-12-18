KP Culture Dept to set up Artisan Village, Art Gallery

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department has finalised the plan to establish the Artisan Village and Art Gallery to promote cultural values of the province.

Culture Department Director Shahbaz Khan told The News that it would be the third phase of the Artisan Village.

However, he said the department had now planned to establish an Art Gallery along with Artisan Village.

The official said earlier the Artisan Village was functioning under the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) at the Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex but now the Culture Department had planned to set up permanent Artisan Village at the Nishtar Hall.

The Art Gallery would be the first art gallery of the province he said, adding that production of goods was not the only purpose of the project, but we wanted to provide a platform to the artisans to exhibit their products as well.

Shahbaz Khan added the project was aimed at reviving the dying arts and providing financial assistance to the artisans of the province. He said Rs200 million had been allocated for the project.

Another official of the department said that after establishing the Artisan Village, they have planned to link it with the Artisan Centre functioning at the Islamabad Display Centre for the exhibition of products produced in Artisan Village.

He said the project was not only promoting cultural products of the province but also boosted the local economy.

The official said that during the project they had hired master artisans against fixed monthly salaries. He said the department also paid monthly stipends to the trainees.

The Artisan Village was set up by the TCKP at the Gor Khatri in 2012. The project continued for three years. The aim was to revive the dying arts and crafts of the city. It had 18 trainers in the first phase and 36 trainees.

The TCKP paid Rs10,000 a month to the master artisan and Rs5,000 to the trainee.

The project covered nine crafts including wax painting, handicrafts, Qaraquli cap, copper and brass work, architectural woodwork, decoration pieces, wickerwork, traditional dresses and jewellery and pottery work.

The Directorate of Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued the project upon its completion from June 2015 to June 2018 at the Gor Khatri. Its budget was Rs 200 million.

Up to 29 master trainers including nine women trainers were appointed during the second phase of the project. They imparted skills to over 60 students, including 18 women.

The Archeology Department increased the amount for the trainers and paid them Rs16,000 per month. Each trainee was given Rs5,000.

The department provided raw material while revenue generated from the sale of the products was reinvested to provide more raw material to the artisans.

The products were exhibited for sale at the display centre set up at the same venue and at the Tourists Information Centre.

A number of 29 sections, including copper work, wax painting, block print, antique and dough jewelry, Charsadda khaddar, Peshawari Chappal, carpet weaving, Zari work, carving on copper, Swati shawl, wickerwork, woodwork, Rabab Making, Karakul Making, Traditional Tanka, Islamic Art on Wood and Gandhara Art (Calligraphy), Wheat Straw Art, Kalash cap, weaving technician, stonework, chair work, embroidery, Paranda making, Mukaish work, tailoring, knitting, pottery and Ironwork.