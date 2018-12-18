‘APS martyrs made history of courage’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch has said that the martyrs of the Army Public School made a new history of bravery and courage in the country. He said this while addressing a function organised jointly by the district administration, District Education Authority and Faisalabad Arts Council in the memory of the Army Public School martyrs at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on Monday. Commissioner Asif Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Commander Pakistan Navy Officer incharge Farooq Khan, Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai, Adil Parvez Gujjar, ADCs Asma Ejaz Cheema, Qaisar Abbas Rind, Education CEO Ali Ahmad, DO Special Education Ch Abdul Hameed, Arts Council Director Sofia Bedar, DO Secondary Education Khalid Akhtar, officers of Education Department, teachers, students and the people from different walks of life participated in the ceremony. Addressing the event, Asif Iqbal said that the sacrifices of martyrs of the Army Public School would not be forgotten. He saluted the martyrs of the APS Peshawar and said that this was very tragic and the worst incident of terrorism. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that the entire nation was renewing their pledge regarding fight against terrorism with unity.