Proclaimed offender arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A proclaimed offender was arrested during an exchange of fire in Nizampur area here on Monday.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman told reporters that acting on a tip-off the police launched a search operation against dreaded outlaws in the mountainous areas in Nizampur. He said the arrested accused identified as Khursheed Shah was wanted to the police in connection with murder, attempted-murder and robberies.

In-charge of Nizampur Police Station Ayub Khan was also present. Mansoor Aman said that two accomplices of the accused managed to escape. He said that a Kalashnikov was also seized after the clash.