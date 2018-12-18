‘APS martyrs made new history of courage’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch has said that the martyrs of the Army Public School made a new history of bravery and courage in the country. He said this while addressing a function organised jointly by the district administration, District Education Authority and Faisalabad Arts Council in the memory of the Army Public School martyrs at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on Monday. Teachers, students and the people from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.