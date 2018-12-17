Youth held for blackmailing girl

TOBA TEK SINGH: The FIA Faisalabad Cyber Crime Wing team on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a girl of Jhang. The FIA team raided Chak 149/GB and arrested accused Farhan Liaqat for allegedly threatening niece of complainant Shahzad Rahman of Garh Maharaja, Jhang. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly opened and operated fake facebook accounts of the complainant’s niece and shared her personal and objectionable pictures. The accused also allegedly threatened her and her family and made her life miserable. The FIR registered under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 said that the accused shared the girl’s objectionable pictures to defame her. He also allegedly blackmailed her on social media.