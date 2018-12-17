Town Girl claims December Cup

LAHORE: Town Girl claimed the December Cup while Welcome Home was the winner of the Dominator Cup races held here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The winners of other six Aberdonian plate races in sequence were Secret Lady, Afzaal Choice, Almas Choice, Silent Warrior, Heelena and . Results: First race winner Secret Lady,second Wahab Choice and third Janab. Second race winner Afzaal Choice, second Music Boy and third Queen Esmeralda.

Third race winner Almas Choice,second Anmol One Fourth race winner Silent Warrior, second Sweet Miracle and third Chota Sayeen. Fifth race the Dominator Cup winner Welcome Home, second Sara Jamoor and third Lorenzo Sixth race the December Cup winner Town Girl, second Big Act and third Last Dance Seventh race winner Heelena, second Nadan and third Bet Fair.