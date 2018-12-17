Regional peace linked to Afghanistan’s stability: Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao said on Sunday that peace could not be restored to the region unless stability was brought to Afghanistan.

Through a statement, he said Pakistan should play its role in bringing peace to Afghanistan as peace was a prerequisite for progress and development. “Islamabad should take steps to remove the trust deficit between the two brotherly countries,” he said, adding that federal government should take the Parliament into confidence over the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the tripartite ministerial dialogue in Kabul.

Aftab Sherpao said Pakistan should take steps for bringing peace to Afghanistan instead of being dictated by the US.

He called for taking steps to bolster regional cooperation in various sectors. “Pakistan should facilitate the Afghan peace process and help create an enabling environment to end the ongoing conflict,” he stressed. Commenting on the performance of the federal government, the QWP leader said the rulers had added to the woes of the people as they could not provide any relief to them.He said price-hike, inflation and unemployment had created a host of problems for the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.