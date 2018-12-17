close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Abbas moves into US Junior Open third round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abbas Zeb, Humam Ahmed, Noor Zaman, Huzaifa Ibrahim, and Hamza Khan moved ahead in US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Sunday.

In under-19 second round, third seed Abbas beat Emilio Carrillo 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. He had defeated Nicolas Tinajero 11-1, 11-3, 12-10 in the first round.

In under-13 second round, Humam beat Fawad Ali Jan 11-2, 11-5, 11-1. He had got bye in the first round. In under-15 second round, Noor beat Mehul Chopra 11-3, 11-8, 11-3; Huzaifa won against Spencer Kirby 11-2, 11-4, 11-7; and Hamza defeated Tobey Suratt 11-6, 11-5, 11-3.

Waleed Khalil was overpowered by Abdullah Mohammad 6-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11 and Abbas Nawaz was beaten by Federico Sosa 9-11, 8-11, 8-11. In girls’ under-17 second round, Laiba Ahmed was beaten by Amber Copley 1-11, 2-11, 5-11. She had got bye in the first round.

