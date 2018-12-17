Abbas moves into US Junior Open third round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abbas Zeb, Humam Ahmed, Noor Zaman, Huzaifa Ibrahim, and Hamza Khan moved ahead in US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Sunday.
In under-19 second round, third seed Abbas beat Emilio Carrillo 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. He had defeated Nicolas Tinajero 11-1, 11-3, 12-10 in the first round.
In under-13 second round, Humam beat Fawad Ali Jan 11-2, 11-5, 11-1. He had got bye in the first round. In under-15 second round, Noor beat Mehul Chopra 11-3, 11-8, 11-3; Huzaifa won against Spencer Kirby 11-2, 11-4, 11-7; and Hamza defeated Tobey Suratt 11-6, 11-5, 11-3.
Waleed Khalil was overpowered by Abdullah Mohammad 6-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11 and Abbas Nawaz was beaten by Federico Sosa 9-11, 8-11, 8-11. In girls’ under-17 second round, Laiba Ahmed was beaten by Amber Copley 1-11, 2-11, 5-11. She had got bye in the first round.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abbas Zeb, Humam Ahmed, Noor Zaman, Huzaifa Ibrahim, and Hamza Khan moved ahead in US Junior Squash Open in Boston on Sunday.
In under-19 second round, third seed Abbas beat Emilio Carrillo 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. He had defeated Nicolas Tinajero 11-1, 11-3, 12-10 in the first round.
In under-13 second round, Humam beat Fawad Ali Jan 11-2, 11-5, 11-1. He had got bye in the first round. In under-15 second round, Noor beat Mehul Chopra 11-3, 11-8, 11-3; Huzaifa won against Spencer Kirby 11-2, 11-4, 11-7; and Hamza defeated Tobey Suratt 11-6, 11-5, 11-3.
Waleed Khalil was overpowered by Abdullah Mohammad 6-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11 and Abbas Nawaz was beaten by Federico Sosa 9-11, 8-11, 8-11. In girls’ under-17 second round, Laiba Ahmed was beaten by Amber Copley 1-11, 2-11, 5-11. She had got bye in the first round.