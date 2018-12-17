close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Smuggling bid foiled

Karachi

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to Riyadh. According to an ANF spokesperson, ANF personnel at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi intercepted a passenger, Javed Ali, on a tip-off and seized crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, from his possession. The spokesperson added that the narcotic had been kept inside eight bottles of oil and the passenger was attempting to smuggle it from Karachi to Riyadh. The ANF also arrested the passenger. The narcotic seized was worth millions of rupees in the international market, the spokesperson said.

