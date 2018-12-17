Education is the only way to win the world, moot told

“To change the nation, first change yourself,” said Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur. “You have to change your mentality, your habits and your actions towards positivity for a better Pakistan.”

The minister for information technology, environment and coastal development was addressing a seminar where he was the chief guest. The third Jadeed Karachi Conference was organised by the Youth Parliament at a hotel.

Youth Parliament Founder Chairman Rizwan Jaffar said: “Human development is not just dependent on education, but other co-curricular activities are also very important to get training to serve society in a better way. We should transfer the knowledge and expertise either in terms of resources, time or finance.”

Dr Imran Shah said: “The primary role of young people is to get a good education in order to become better citizens of tomorrow. They need to learn skills to do the job that their country’s economy needs.”

Anita Florijn, director programs of the nonprofit Family Educational Services Foundation, said: “Invest yourself with motivation to gain competency, give the best of yourself and empower others.”

Asif Khan, president of a private school system, said: “There is nothing that is impossible. Even impossible says ‘I M Possible’. The best investment is investment in the youth to enhance their skills and expertise.”

Former senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said: “To impart education is a part of our faith. Education is the only way to win the world. It is to think deeply about something, going to its roots and understanding the intention behind it.” The Youth Parliament also presented awards to several social activists for their services in promoting volunteerism.