Inter-Club Golf contest enters final phase

LAHORE: The three-day Inter-Club Golf Contest between the 20-member Gymkhana team pitched against the 20-member Defence Raya and Royal Palm teams enters the final phase of the competition and the final round will be played on Sunday at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

Already two rounds have glided by with first round played at Defence Raya and second at Gymkhana Golf Course.As the showdown enters the conclusive phase the Gymkhana Team has an advantage as their golfers showed more cohesion in their efforts and succeeded in compiling 46 points as against 39.5 points aggregated by the Royal Palm team. Defence Raya team is placed at 34.5 points.

During the second round yesterday at the Gymkhana Golf Course, their single handicappers put up a brilliant performance and earned vital gains for their team.In the course of the final round at Royal Palm Golf Course today, the format is singles match play and up for grabs are 40 points.

The Captains of the three teams, Omer Zia (Gymkhana), Murad A.Khan (Defence Raya) and Abdullah Yousaf (Royal Palm) have devised strategies to outwit their adversaries through quality golf.