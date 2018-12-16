195 accused arrested

LAHORE : Cantt Division Police in continuation of its crackdown against criminals, during weekly operation, arrested 195 accused along with 242 liter liquor, more than 9kg charas, 21 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, four guns and 276 bullets as well.

Cantt Division Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful crackdown against gamblers. Cantt Division Police also arrested 79 criminals for violating One Wheeling, Kite Flying, Forefingers and Price Control Acts.