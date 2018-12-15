Trump’s son-in-law Kushner possible next chief of staff: US media

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is on the short-list of potential candidates for the president’s next chief of staff, US media said Thursday. Kushner, an influential White House adviser and husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka, met with the Republican leader to discuss the job, according to the Huffington Post, which first reported the story. “I am not aware that he is under consideration but, as I think all of us here would recognize, he would be great in any role that the president chooses to put him in,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said of the news, which was also reported by CBS. The president has been searching in vain for a new chief of staff after announcing that John Kelly, a retired general he had reportedly fallen out with, was to leave by the end of the year.